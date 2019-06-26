Korean Air to boost China connections in late 2019

Korean Air will launch four new routes in the remaining part of the year - three to cities in China and one to the Philippines.

The airline will also increase the frequency of the Incheon-Delhi and Incheon-Beijing routes to meet demand.

However, the carrier will suspend its Incheon-Nadi, Fiji, operation.

The new China routes will see Korean Air fly from Incheon to Nanjing, Zhangjiajie and Hangzhou.

The carrier was granted traffic rights to these routes following successful Korea-China aviation talks in March.

Nanjing, one of the seven historical capitals of China, holds a rich cultural heritage, while Zhangjiajie is well known to travellers as the perfect city for trekking.

Hangzhou, a former home to Korean provisional government, was praised by the Italian explorer Marco Polo as ‘the most beautiful city in the world’.

Korean Air is also planning a new route in south-east Asia, with the carrier launching seven flights a week from Incheon to Clark in the Philippines at the end of October.

The destination is popular with family travellers and offers a variety of activities, such as golf and snorkelling.

Korean Air also intends to increase seat capacity on two popular routes.

The flag-carrier will boost the Incheon-Delhi route to seven flights a week from September 1st.

At the same time, the current 14 flights a week between Incheon and Beijing will be extended to 18 flights a week from the end of October.

The Nadi route will be suspended from October 1st due to decreasing demands and a “constant deficit” on the route.