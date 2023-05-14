Korean Air releases upcycled name tags and golf ball marker from retired Boeing 777

Korean Air released upcycled name tags and golf ball markers, made from a retired Boeing 777-200ER aircraft.



This is the third time that the airline has released eco-friendly upcycled products using its retired aircraft.

Korean Air previously launched name tags using scraps of a Boeing 777-200ER in January 2021, and name tags and golf ball markers using a Boeing 747-400 in September 2021. These products were immensely popular and quickly sold out.



The newly-released name tags and golf ball markers were made using the skin of a dismantled Boeing 777-200ER with the registration number HL7715. After operating 11,274 flights to 95 cities around the world, the aircraft retired with its last flight from San Francisco to Seoul Incheon in March 2020.



The upcycled name tags and golf ball markers are made from the surface of the aircraft fuselage, and the color of the products vary depending on the part of the fuselage used. Both products have the aircraft model “BOEING 777-200ER” and registration number “HL7715” engraved, and each product has a unique serial number making it even more special.



The name tags come in either a rectangle or irregular hexagon shape, and can be purchased according to one’s preference. The golf ball marker sets are made up of one circular and one semicircular ball marker.

ADVERTISEMENT



The material used for these products is Duralumin, a lightweight yet sturdy alloy used in aircraft. A limited quantity of 5,000 name tags and 2,000 sets of golf ball markers have been produced, increasing their value as collectibles.



The new upcycled name tags and golf ball markers are available for purchase on Korean Air’s e-skyshop. A name tag engraving service of one’s name and contact information is available as an option for the first 2,000 customers.



As a part of its ESG activities, Korean Air has carried out various eco-friendly initiatives. In December 2022, the airline donated hot water bottle covers made with recycled inflight blankets to neighbors in need. Also in February, the airline released upcycled cosmetic pouches using retired cabin life vests and the proceeds will be donated to a global environmental organization.



Korean Air plans to continue its efforts to contribute to the environment through its various ESG activities.