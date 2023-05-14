Korean Air awarded Skytrax 5-star airline rating for the second time

Korean Air has earned the highest 5-star airline rating from Skytrax, one of the world’s most prestigious air transport rating organizations, for the second consecutive time.

Established in London in 1989, Skytrax has been evaluating the service quality of airlines around the world every year, assigning ratings from 1 to 5, with the highest level being a 5-star rating.

Skytrax auditors traveled on Korean Air flights for two weeks as mystery shoppers, and conducted a comprehensive evaluation of all services including airport check-in, lounges, transfer procedures, inflight meals, amenities and cabin crew services.

Korean Air’s 5-star rating is a reflection of the airline’s excellent services including upgrades to its inflight meals, wine selection, inflight entertainment; continuous addition of next-generation aircraft; and strengthening of customer services.

In March this year, Korean Air began providing a Korean-style vegan meal option, and began rolling out its new selection of 52 wines, curated in collaboration with the world-renowned sommelier Marc Almert. Starting from January, Korean Air also introduced an inflight meal pre-order service for Prestige class passengers on international flights departing from Korea, allowing passengers a wider selection of meal options.

On the airline’s recently introduced A321neos, Korean Air offers passengers fully lie-flat business seats, making it the first Korean airline to offer this feature on a narrowbody aircraft. The airline continuously seeks to provide its customers with the most pleasurable inflight experience, and has updated its inflight entertainment selection with more than 300 movies including popular Korean dramas, entertainment shows and K-pop.

Meanwhile, in recognition of its efforts to improve service quality, Korean Air became the first airline in Korea to receive a consumer-centered management (CCM) certification from the Korean Fair Trade Commission for the second time last December. Last year, Korean Air was also recognized as the no. 1 full service carrier in the Korea Productivity Center’s National Customer Satisfaction Index (NCSI).

Korean Air will continue to monitor and reflect the various needs of its customers and enhance services to bring customers the ultimate travel experience.