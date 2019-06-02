KLM Cityhopper expands Embraer partnership with latest order

KLM Cityhopper has revealed plans to purchase up to 35 E195-E2 jets from Embraer.

The deal is composed of 15 firm orders and purchase rights for a further 20 aircraft of the same model.

The deal was announced at the 53rd International Paris Air Show earlier.

This intention, which still requires a purchase agreement, has a value of US$2.48 billion, based on Embraer’s current list prices.

“With a fleet of 49 E-Jets, KLM is already the largest Embraer operator in Europe and adding KLM to the E2 family of operators would be a huge vote of confidence in Embraer, our after sales care and the E2 programme.

“The aircraft uses 30 per cent less fuel per seat compared to KLM Cityhopper’s current E190s.

“And in terms of aircraft noise, the aircraft is the quietest in its class both internally for passengers, and externally, by a significant margin”, said John Slattery, chief executive, Embraer Commercial Aviation.

The economic and environmental performance of the aircraft makes the E195-E2 the “ideal aircraft” for growing KLM’s European business and supporting their hub-and-spoke operation, complementing the mainline fleet, Embraer said.

KLM president, Pieter Elbers, said: “Embraer has been a key partner for KLM and Cityhopper over the past ten years.

“Our customers appreciate the E190 and E175s.

“The E2 would be a welcome addition to the KLM fleet, giving us greater capacity flexibility and help to manage down costs.

“In addition, the environmentally friendly E195-E2 also supports our sustainability goals with lower levels of noise and emissions.”

KLM Cityhopper started the process of replacing its fleet of venerable Fokker aircraft for E-Jets in 2008, in order to enhance the existing network and to permit the efficient development of new routes.

LM Cityhopper’s all Embraer fleet currently has 49 E-Jets – 32 E190s and 17 E175s.