Virgin Atlantic takes little flyers to new heights with a brand-new kid’s onboard pack

Virgin Atlantic is rolling out enhancements across its fleet to make flying even more exciting for little ones. Children will be treated to a new onboard meal selection and a new pack for them to enjoy during their travels this summer.

Working with innovative, creative brand, RowType, the new kids’ pack will be introduced across the airline, with packs continuing to be handed out to Virgin Atlantic’s younger flyers at the gate at all UK airports. These new packs have all been reinvented for children to enjoy onboard, or to take away and use when creating memories on their holidays. The new kids’ pack includes:

A red branded reusable bag for future travels

Children’s UV400 sunglasses to wear on their holiday

A colourful sensory poppit toy to help soothe the little travellers on their journey

Holiday journal to capture amazing memories

An additional activity book for entertainment on the flight

Selection of colourful pencils for all the colouring in

Virgin Atlantic has also introduced a delicious new meal option with little travellers in mind. The brand-new children’s meal includes a refreshing Pip organic smoothie, a giant cookie, yummy cheese dippers, and a healthy fruit bowl. The children’s entrée includes tasty chicken goujons, sweetcorn, and potato wedges. For those children travelling in Upper Class, there will be an additional entrée of creamy mac and cheese.

Paul Mills, Head of Inflight Services, Virgin Atlantic commented, “We’re incredibly pleased to announce our new kids’ pack and enhanced meal offering for children travelling with Virgin Atlantic. We love creating unique moments for all our customers onboard Virgin Atlantic, including our younger travellers.

“Our commitment to developing our onboard offering shines through in our brand-new kids’ pack and meal. We wanted to offer something; we know that the little ones will love, as they take to the skies on an exciting adventure.”