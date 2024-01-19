Zeus International Hotels and Resorts Expands its European Presence with Significant Acquisitions in

Zeus International Hotels and Resorts has acquired two hotels, in Milan and Thessaloniki, as well as an office block in Athens in one of the portfolio’s largest acquisitions to date. This strategic announcement is part of the group’s ongoing expansion into privately owned hotels in Greece and Europe, as well as managing properties under long-term lease or with third-party owners, thereby demonstrating its commitment to improving asset performance.

This purchase is made from PRODEA Investments, the previous owner of the properties.

The acquisition marks a major milestone in the Zeus International Group’s expansion into the European hospitality market, bringing the total number of its privately owned hotels in its portfolio to nine across Southeast Europe, namely in Greece, Italy, Romania and Cyprus. The strategic announcement is additionally part of the company’s wider strategy to export warm Greek hospitality and original guest experiences inspired by the unique identity and heritage of each destination, signature hallmarks of the Zeus Experience, to the world!

Zeus International Group, a forward-thinking hospitality and hotel management company in Greece driving innovation through concepts centred around ultra-luxury, urban living, and personalised service, has agreed to acquire the Dolce Milan Malpensa hotel in Milan and the Lazart Hotel Trademark Collection by Wyndham in Thessaloniki, as well as a five-story property in Athens from PRODEA Investments. Zeus International already owned the lease for both hotels.

The Dolce Milan Malpensa hotel complex located in Lombardo, Milan is nestled within a lush landscape and features a distinguished modern design aesthetic. At a strategic crossroads, the property’s privileged location is just 7 kilometres from Malpensa Airport and within close proximity to Milan’s timeless historical attractions. The hotel features 207 rooms, a restaurant, and a cafe-bar. It also provides state-of-the art conference facilities, fully equipped to accommodate up to 700 people.

The award-winning 5-star Lazart Hotel in Thessaloniki offers comfort and luxury in a prime location, just 10 minutes from the cosmopolitan city centre and across the street from the cultural site “Lazarist Monastery.” The vibrant art hotel is a fusion of contemporary luxury and creative expression where eclectic design elements and a dynamic ambiance transform the space into a living gallery for an exceptional stay. Boasting some of the most spacious rooms and unparalleled views in the city, the property is perfectly suited for families, couples, professionals, and visitors looking to explore Thessaloniki.

ADVERTISEMENT

Building upon its legacy as a leading hotel management company in Southeastern Europe, the acquisitions are in-line with the Zeus International Group’s 10-year plan to establish itself as one of Europe’s foremost hospitality management companies through new investments and strategic partnerships while simultaneously increasing the number of privately owned hotels in its portfolio.

In the last seven years, the company has been growing dynamically, investing more than 250 million into new developments while forging strategic partnerships with major global hotel brands such as Wyndham and Hilton to expand its portfolio to include 20 hotels exceeding a value of 1 billion Euros with approximately 4000 rooms. Zeus International Group is quickly cementing its position as an important player in the global tourism and hospitality industry.

“With this strategy, the group brings the total number of hotels owned by Zeus International to nine, marking an important milestone in the group’s journey and bolstering its expansion in the European market. These new additions to the company’s portfolio demonstrate our dedication to the advancement and development of tourism and hospitality in Greece and abroad. We will always be dedicated to promoting authentic hospitality through Zeus International’s experience and know-how,” shared Haris Siganos, Founder and Managing Director of Zeus International Hotels and Resorts.