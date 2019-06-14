Hertz Europe to accept debit cards for first time

Hertz Europe has announced that customers of Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty can now rent a car using a valid debit card in a host of countries across Europe.

The new, easy payment option gives customers with a Debit Mastercard or other recognised debit cards access to standard car and van rentals at key European locations, opening up the rental market for new users in time for the summer holiday season.

The updated policy applies to locations in Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Slovakia, mainland Spain and the UK.

Although the majority of people renting cars today pay with a credit card, many people across Europe do not have access to one.

In addition, recent Mastercard research shows that people are increasingly using their debit card.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2016, more than seventy percent (70 per cent) of all card payment transactions in Europe were made with debit cards, representing over €2 trillion in card payments, with additional research showing that fifty percent of people carry debit cards only.

Tracy Gehlan, senior vice president, Hertz Europe, commented: “A significant number of people do not have access to a credit card or simply prefer to use their debit card for certain transactions.

“With the holiday season fast approaching, we are pleased to make it easier for our customers to pay by debit card in thousands of locations across Europe.

“The new ‘pay your own way’ option is all about offering customers greater flexibility, convenience and choice in how they rent from us, putting them in the driving seat.”

Gehlan added: “As part of our ongoing commitment to customer excellence, our guests wishing to use a debit card can expect the same ease of service as with a credit card.”