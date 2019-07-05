Wizz Air unveils plans for new Russia connections from Luton

Wizz Air has unveiled plans to launch two new services from its London Luton to Russia.

On October 1st, the carrier will launch a daily flight to Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow.

On the same day, a daily flight to Pulkovo Airport in St Petersburg will also depart, making Wizz the sole carrier on the route,

This is the first time that Wizz Air will connect its UK network with Russia’s two largest and most vibrant cities.

Owain Jones, managing director, Wizz Air UK, said: “Today marks the launch of two of the most exciting routes so far in Wizz Air’s network.

“For the first time, Wizz Air is giving our customers the chance to travel from the UK to two of Russia’s greatest cities, avoiding high legacy airline prices with our ultra-low fares.

“We’ll be the only UK carrier flying to St Petersburg and on both new routes, our customers will enjoy Wizz Air’s great travel experience on-board Europe’s youngest and greenest aircraft.

“Moscow and St Petersburg are each steeped in culture and history, having seen some of the most momentous events in world history and should definitely be on everyone’s list of places to visit.

“The whole Wizz Air team looks forward to welcoming customers old and new on-board our new flights linking the UK and Russia.”