Kempinski Strengthens its Presence in Turkey with Nef Partnership

As demand for branded luxury real estate continues to grow worldwide, Kempinski Group has signed management agreements for two new luxury residential and hospitality projects in Turkey.

Developed by Turkish real estate pioneer Nef, the projects in Sapanca and Gölköy Bodrum promise ultra-luxury living with a hybrid residential and hospitality offering that provides bespoke homeowners with all the services of a luxury resort.

“Kempinski has been an active player in the development of Turkey’s hospitality landscape since the opening of Çırağan Palace Kempinski Istanbul 32 years ago,” says Bernold Schroeder, Chief Executive Officer of Kempinski Group and Chairman of the Management Board of Kempinski AG. “These prestigious new projects reflect the increasing appetite from owners and investors for branded residences managed by well-established operators in the luxury space. We are humbled to have been selected by one of Turkey’s foremost luxury developers to manage these extraordinary properties.”

Erden Timur, Chairman of the Board of Nef, adds: “At this point, we continue our investments in cooperation with prestigious local brands in America, London, Dubai, Kazakhstan and Germany. Today, we are delighted to announce our cooperation with Kempinski, the world’s oldest luxury hotel company.”

Nestled among 19 acres of pine and olive tree-covered hillside overlooking the deep blue waters of the Aegean, Kempinski Residences Nef Reserve Gölköy Bodrum will be home to 106 private villas when it opens in 2026. Ranging from two to six bedrooms with spacious gardens, pools, verandas and indoor-outdoor living spaces, the villas feature large glass windows and open-plan interiors that blur the lines between inside and out, affording spectacular views of Demirbükü Bay for discerning owners and residents. In addition, a luxury boutique hotel will allow guests to enjoy the exclusive facilities of the resort.

Turkish architect Boran Ekinci has adopted a design aesthetic that complements the forest setting, using wood, stone and other natural materials to create homes that blend into the landscape. Colours and textures will echo the surroundings: myriad greens in shades of olive, thyme and sage; vibrant blues that reflect sea and sky; and earthy neutral tones. Dotted across terrain thoughtfully sculpted by well-known landscape architects, the villas merge into the natural contours of the land, connected by a network of low-impact roads and trails accessed by electric buggies.

Beyond their bespoke homes, owners have a raft of amenities on the doorstep, including an Italian restaurant, yoga and pilates decks, massage cabanas, outdoor swimming pool and separate kids’ pool, and a 270-metre private beach, plus fitness facilities and kids’ playground. Three jetties provide space to moor private craft, while on-demand yacht charters can whisk residents to the luxury shopping and nightlife of Yalikavak Marina, 20 minutes along the coast. Owners will also benefit from 24/7 concierge services, security, gardening and maintenance, as well as optional extras including private chefs, wellness therapists and transfers to Bodrum international airport 40 minutes away.



US $130 million Kempinski Residences Sapanca will open its doors in 2026

Developed with an investment of US $130 million, Kempinski Hotel & Residences Sapanca, Türkiye will bring luxury living to the green surrounds of Sapanca Lake, 140 kilometres from Istanbul. Designed for discerning owners that value outdoor space, natural scenery and easy access to Istanbul, the 200 hotel rooms and suites as well as the 50 villas and 138 townhouse apartments are surrounded by ponds, streams and lush woodland ribboned with walking, running and cycling trails. Various restaurants and bars, an exquisite spa as well as fitness facilities cater to the highest demands of guests.

“Sapanca is one of the regions closest to Istanbul with the highest premium potential. The combination of natural setting, proximity to Istanbul, Nef architectural approach and Kempinski services bestow the project with incredible value,” says Erden Timur. “We planned the villas in five different styles and worked meticulously on architectural details, including large verandas and terraces. We took care to design a luxurious living space seen in very few projects, with high ceilings and integrated kitchen design. Here residents will be able to experience the four seasons intertwined with nature. We are planning the first deliveries in 2026.”

In addition to a lakeside restaurant, owners at Kempinski Hotel & Residences Sapanca, Türkiye will have access to a community market square with shops selling locally grown produce, a hybrid power boat for excursions on the lake and three piers for fishing and mooring. The project will also include a fitness centre with hammam and sauna, mini football and basketball courts, and outdoor yoga and BBQ areas. Other services include private chefs and personal trainers, 24/7 concierge, airport transfers and packing, gardening and maintenance services.

“These projects reflect the evolving lifestyles of High-Net-Worth investors and growing demand for homes that provide access to outdoor spaces and natural environments as well as personalised luxury lifestyle services,” says Bernold Schroeder. “Like our other recently announced Residences in Çeşme, Istanbul and Dubai, we are targeting a new breed of discerning owners for whom quality of life and family time is paramount.”

Complementing the recently announced Kempinski residences in Istanbul and Çeşme, the two new projects make Turkey the fastest-growing destination in the Kempinski portfolio. Kempinski currently manages luxury hotel and residence properties in Istanbul, Bodrum and Belek, as well as three standalone Residences in Istanbul.