JW Marriott Muscat takes brand into Oman

JW Marriott Muscat has opened, setting the stage for distinctive experiences in Oman’s historic capital.

Located in the heart of Muscat’s new business hub, within the sultanate’s largest urban development project Madinat Al-Irfan, the hotel is an integral part of the prestigious Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre precinct.

Directly linked to the OCEC, it also provides easy access to key city landmarks including Muscat Old Town, Royal Opera House, Old Souq and Mattrah Corniche.

“The debut of JW Marriott in Muscat marks an exciting milestone for the brand in the Middle East and Africa as we continue to grow our footprint and deliver an elevated and warm luxury experience,” said Mitzi Gaskins, global brand leader, JW Marriott.

“The hotel’s extensive offerings encourage guests to live in the present and pursue their best selves while immersing themselves in the culturally authentic experiences of this enchanting city.”

Overlooking inspiring surroundings, JW Marriott Muscat features 304 guest rooms and suites, many of them offering views of Oman’s wadis, spectacular natural valleys flowing with water.

With 2,500 square meters of banqueting space flooded with natural daylight and equipped with the latest state-of-the-art technology, the new property is the perfect place to host artfully choreographed meetings and events.