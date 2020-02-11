Lufthansa Group extends Amadeus partnership

Lufthansa Group and Amadeus have renewed and expanded their longstanding technology partnership.

Through this agreement, Lufthansa and its portfolio of airlines will continue to rely on the Altéa Passenger Service System to manage reservation, inventory, ticketing, disruption management at the airport and departure control.

The group includes Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Swiss International Air Lines and Air Dolomiti.

An array of new services - both online and at the airport - are also included in the partnership.

The expanded collaboration with Amadeus benefits areas such as Lufthansa Group’s operations, disruption management at the airport, merchandising, shopping and airport services.

“With this agreement, we not only strengthen our cooperation and ensure operational stability, we also set the foundation for fostering innovation and boosting digitalisation across our various business areas,” says Roland Schütz, chief information officer at Lufthansa Group.

Amadeus’ platform strategy accompanies this expanded technology partnership.

The Amadeus Airline Platform provides airlines with more agility and greater collaboration opportunities with start-ups and partners to innovate, experiment and shorten delivery cycles.

“This expanded agreement is proof of the longstanding partnership we have with the Lufthansa Group,” added Julia Sattel, president, Airlines, Amadeus.

“Our industry-leading technology will be supporting Lufthansa Group to achieve its business goals from shopping to operations, allowing Lufthansa Group to deliver the same high-quality retailing and passenger experience across its different airlines.”