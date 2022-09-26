Bermuda Tourism “Open For Business”

Hurricane Fiona passed roughly 75 miles to the west of Bermuda, giving the island a healthy dose of wind and rain.

But the island says it is already back and open for tourism business.

“Bermuda is ready to host visitors and groups already booked to visit this weekend and into the fall season,” said Tracy Berkeley, the BTA’s interim CEO. “Thank you to all of the residents for their hard work and resilience as we welcome visitors to our island once again.”

The L.F. Wade International Airport, as well as the causeway (the main road serving the airport), are already open once again.

All Bermuda Visitor Services Centers reopened this weekend, and ferry service throughout the island was restored on Saturday.

Bermuda’s hotel properties are operational and ready to welcome guests.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bermuda Tourism Authority says it is encouraging visitors currently in Bermuda or those with upcoming travel plans to contact their travel providers, local tour operators and businesses directly to inquire about any potential changes in their operations.

Hurricane Fiona’s passing has not disrupted planned on-island events.

“Bermuda has a robust fall calendar, and we look forward to welcoming all guests,” said BTA’s VP of Experiences, Tashae Thompson.