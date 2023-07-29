New Airline BermudAir Gains AOC, Prepares For Launch

The Bermuda Civil Aviation Authority has granted an air operator’s certificate (AOC) to BermudAir, a new airline based on the British Overseas Island Territory that plans to start operating flights to the U.S. within weeks.

On its website, BermudAir describes itself as “a new, boutique airline providing short, all-business class flights between Bermuda and the east coast U.S.” The airline will be the first locally established airline to be launched in Bermuda’s history.

With the AOC in hand, BermudAir says its next step is gaining approval from the U.S. Transportation Department to operate flights between the U.S. east coast and Bermuda. “The airline plans to provide frequent, year-round flights that will support Bermuda’s position as an international business hub and tourism destination,” BermudAir says in a statement. “Service is planned to begin later this summer, subject to the pending U.S. regulatory approval.”

BermudAir CEO Adam Scott says gaining the AOC “is a major milestone for our team towards fully launching the airline and being able to serve this market.”

Bermuda Transport Minister Wayne Furbert says the AOC “marks a pivotal step forward for expanding our island’s aviation sector and symbolizes the potential for growth, progress and self-sufficiency within our borders.”

He adds: “The introduction of Bermudair will undoubtedly significantly contribute to developing air services in Bermuda. As a Bermuda-based airline, Bermudair will enhance connectivity, bolster economic growth and promote travel to our beautiful island.”

In June, lessor Azorra said it had signed lease agreements with BermudAir for two Embraer E175 aircraft. “We are pleased to partner with BermudAir to execute this unique opportunity in support of Bermuda tourism and the travel needs of the local business community,” Azorra CEO John Evans said when announcing the lease deal. “We believe the E175 is the perfect fit to add more dedicated scheduled flights, improving mainland connectivity for the residents of Bermuda and those who wish to visit.”

Source: https://aviationweek.com/