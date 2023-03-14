Jetstar Asia prepares for move to Changi Airport Terminal 4

Jetstar Asia has completed its second orientation flights from Terminal 4, ahead of its move on 22 March 2023.

Comments from Jetstar Asia Head of Flight Operations, Captain Geof Lui

“The focus of this second round of orientation flights was to evaluate the process and validate the efficiency with which passengers and their luggage could be transferred between terminals to seamlessly meet onward connections.

“Following the initial orientation flights, we’ve worked with our airline partners to increase the frequency of shuttle services, both airside and landside, to ensure customers can quickly and easily transfer between terminals from our new home at T4.

“To ensure a smooth experience for our customers, these operational trials included system testing at every stage of the journey, from check-in through to boarding to clearing customs.

“As we approach our move date, we continue to perform operational tests covering crew communications and procedures, ensuring our entire team is ready to welcome our customers to T4 on 22 March.”

Jetstar Asia will initially operate more than 230 weekly services in and out of T4, to and from key destinations in Southeast Asia including Bali (Denpasar), Bangkok, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila and Phnom Penh.

Jetstar Airways will also operate from T4 and continue to fly between Singapore and Melbourne up to six times a week with the popular route being operated by the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, carrying more than 200,000 passengers each year between the two cities.