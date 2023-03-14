flynas Adds 10 New Destinations & Routes During Summer 2023 Starting from June

flynas, the Saudi air carrier, and leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, has announced adding 10 new destinations and routes in Asia and Europe during the 2023 summer season as of next June, boosting its ever-growing flight network.

Four new destinations will be served out of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, including the Maldives, the Armenian capital of Yerevan, Antalya in Turkey, and Tivat in Montenegro, the Saudi carrier said.

Six new routes will be launched, including four routes from Dammam to Salalah in the Sultanate of Oman, the Turkish cities sof Istanbul and Trabzon, and the Albanian capital of Tirana. In addition, two more routes will be operated from Jeddah to Salalah and the Turkish city of Bodrum, flynas added.

Summer destinations and routes already launched as seasonal will be re-operated, including the Czech capital of Prague, Vienna, and Salzburg in Austria, the Azeri capital of Baku, Tbilisi, and Batumi in Georgia, the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo, Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt, Trabzon and Bodrum in Turkey, Salalah in Oman, flynas stated. The total summer destinations in 2023 became 20 destinations.

Bander Almohanna, CEO of flynas, said that the new destinations and routes of the Saudi carrier reflect the company’s commitment to its growth and expansion strategy under the slogan “We Connect the World to the Kingdom” to cement its leading position as the best low-cost airline in the Middle East and one of the top 10 airlines of its category worldwide.

“This approach is in line with the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030 and the civil aviation strategy to reach 330 million passengers, 250 international destinations, and 100 million tourists annually,” he stressed

Almohanna pointed out that flynas posted a record growth in performance and operations during the year 2022, with an increase of 91% in the number of passengers to 8.7 million passengers, a surge of 45% in the number of flights to 66 thousand flights, and a 46% seat capacity growth.

“flynas is keen to continue growing in its operations through upscaling its fleet by 50% during the current year 2023 compared to 2021, as the number of aircraft increased to 44 in February after taking delivery of the first A320neo out of 19 aircraft of the same model to be delivered during the next 10 months,” Almohanna stressed.

Passengers traveling with flynas can book their flights through all flynas booking channels: www.flynas.com, the flynas app, the call centre (920001234), or travel agents.