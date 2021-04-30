Celebrity Beyond to debut in Southampton

Celebrity Cruises chief executive, Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, has unveiled the third ship in the Edge series, Celebrity Beyond.

The launch also signifies a strong vote of confidence in the UK as Celebrity Beyond will depart on her maiden voyage from Southampton, on a ten-night western Europe cruise.

The trip will visit Bordeaux, France; Lisbon, Portugal; and Seville, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona, Spain.

She will then offer a variety of Mediterranean journeys including nine-night Italian Riviera and France itineraries and ten-night Greek Isles itineraries until early October, when she heads to the Caribbean.

Redefining luxury again, Celebrity Beyond builds on the features and design of its award-winning predecessors Celebrity Edge (2018) and Celebrity Apex (2020) by creating innovative spaces that set the brand apart from others in the industry.

“Celebrity Cruises has always been an innovator at sea, and now we have challenged the status quo with a vessel that goes beyond expectations, beyond imagination,” said Lutoff-Perlo.

“Celebrity Beyond shatters any and every preconceived notion of the cruising experience.

“This exquisite ship offers a journey at the intersection of elegance and approachability filled with what’s important to our guests today: forward-thinking design, culinary excellence, unparalleled well-being and incomparable service.”