JetBlue Names Kevin Mathison, Vice President Enterprise Planning

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced the appointment of Kevin Mathisonas the airline’s vice president, enterprise planning.

In this role, Kevin will support the airline’s efforts to deliver an efficient and reliable operation for its customers and crewmembers. Mathison will report to Dave Clark, JetBlue’s head of revenue and planning.

“Kevin has a deep knowledge of the aviation industry and the strategies needed to successfully run an efficient airline,” said Clark. “I look forward to partnering closely with him to ensure our operation and our crewmembers are set up for even greater success going forward.”

Mathison’s career prior to JetBlue includes two decades at Delta, where he first joined as a line pilot and later held a number of leadership roles in operational performance and planning, network planning and crew resources. Mathison is also a retired naval officer and aviator, having proudly served in the U.S. Navy for two decades.

“I’ve always admired the energy, creative thinking and camaraderie of JetBlue’s crewmembers,” said Mathison. “I’m honored to join the team and help ensure the airline’s network is executable, efficient and resilient as we continue to grow.”