SkyTeam reopens new look Sydney Lounge redesigned with sustainability in mind

SkyTeam Elite Plus, First and Business Class customers flying from Sydney will enjoy a warm welcome, enhanced amenities and a more sustainable experience in SkyTeam’s dedicated lounge which reopens this week.

Fully refurbished while international travel was suspended, the lounge has been redesigned from the floor up to offer a brand-new space in the same place.



With floor-to-ceiling windows offering views across the runway and an abundance of plants bringing the outside in, the fresh, airy space is lighter and brighter. The lounge offers 149 chairs and ottomans for customers to sit back and put their feet up, which have been reupholstered using GREENGUARD certified upholstery to reduce landfill waste. Restful blue hues combined with natural wooden tones combine to make the new lounge a perfect place to relax and unwind, while a business area is on hand for those needing to catch up.



Customers looking to refuel can enjoy an à la carte menu served up by in-house chefs using locally sourced, fresh produce including sustainable fish. At the live-cooking station, delicious treats include noodles and dumplings, all freshly made to order. For a quick bite, a self-service buffet featuring hot and cold international dishes is available all day. A bartender is on hand to serve up a selection of Australian red, white and sparkling wines, spirits and barista coffees, along with soft drinks and sodas, while water dispensers and glassware located around the lounge keep customers hydrated and reduce plastic waste.

SkyTeam’s Sydney Lounge was redesigned with greater sustainability in mind, efforts include:

●Eliminating single-use items such as plastic straws and stirrers

●Water-saving cisterns and shower heads in showers and bathrooms

●Movement sensor smart technology to save energy and reduce emissions

●Participating in the airport’s waste recycling program

●Using locally and sustainably sourced produce to reduce food miles with procurement management procedures in place to minimize food waste

●Floor-to-ceiling windows to offer an abundance of natural light

Christian Oberlé, SkyTeam’s Chief Experience Officer said, “How better to welcome international travelers back to our Sydney Lounge than with a brand-new, high-quality experience that not only cares for them today but helps look after tomorrow’s travelers. It’s exciting to unveil a fresh look for SkyTeam Lounges that embodies our alliance’s commitment to greater sustainability on the ground and in the air.”



Poh Kiat Lee, Plaza Premium Group’s Regional General Manager Oceania said, “Not only do we provide lounge management to SkyTeam’s Sydney Lounge, but we also worked together with the airline alliance to lend our expertise in the design and project management of the lounge. He added, “Customer experience is at the forefront of our business and having to operate in more than 250 locations, we understand truly what travellers want and need in airport lounges.”



SkyTeam’s Sydney Lounge is located airside near Gate 24 at Pier B in the International Terminal. The lounge is open from two hours prior to the first flight until the final departure of the day for eligible customers flying on China Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Garuda Indonesia, Korean Air, Vietnam Airlines and Xiamen Air.



Around the world, SkyTeam is working to make its dedicated airport lounges as sustainable as possible by taking measures to reduce emissions, waste and potable water consumption. The alliance’s efforts have already been recognized in Vancouver where SkyTeam’s Lounge was awarded the 2021 YVR Green Excellence Award for its environmental contributions on Sea Island, which is home to Vancouver International Airport.