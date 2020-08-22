Jet2.com to boost Portugal offering following government move

Jet2.com has responded to an increase in demand for trips to Portugal following a government decision to add the country to the quarantine safe list.

The operator will be increasing capacity to Faro in the Algarve.

The leisure airline and package holiday specialist has already announced that it will recommence flights and holidays to Faro, one of its most popular destinations with customers, from Monday.

The company will operate multiple weekly services from all nine of its UK bases and on top of that the company has now announced additional flights and thousands of extra seats from Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted and Manchester.

The company is already operating to Madeira (Funchal) from Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Leeds Bradford, Manchester and London Stansted.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com, said: “Customers are responding to the welcome change in government advice by booking their much-needed holidays in the Portuguese sunshine, and we are responding to that by adding more flights and seats.

“We want our customers to enjoy their well-deserved holidays, and our decision to act quickly and add even more capacity to Faro ensures they will have plenty of choice.”

Authorities in both Madeira and the Algarve have welcomed the decision to reopen the British market.

Claudia Miguel, UK director, Turismo de Portugal, said: “As a valued partner, we are delighted that Jet2.com and Jet2holidays is recommencing flights and holidays to Faro in addition to Madeira.

“We have consistently maintained our unwavering confidence in the safety of Portugal, and we are delighted to have arrived at a decision which we feel far better reflects the reality of the situation in Portugal.”