Qatar Airways Expands Reach in Saudi Arabia with New Gateways: Al Ula, Tabuk, and Yanbu

Qatar Airways, the World’s Best Airline, is proud to announce its expansion in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with the launch of services of two new gateways: Al Ula, Tabuk and the reopening of Yanbu.

These additions to the airline’s rapidly growing network mark a significant milestone in Qatar Airways’ commitment to connecting travellers across the globe.

Effective 29 October 2023, Qatar Airways will commence operations to AlUla, followed by Yanbu on 06 December 2023, and Tabuk on 14 December 2023. These new routes will offer passengers even more options to explore the rich cultural heritage and natural wonders of Saudi Arabia.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are thrilled to introduce AlUla, Yanbu, and Tabuk as our newest destinations in Saudi Arabia. These cities offer a wealth of cultural, historical, and natural experiences, and we are proud to connect travellers from around the world to these remarkable places.”

Al Ula, known for its breath-taking landscapes and historical treasures, will be serviced with two weekly flights. Travelers can look forward to experiencing this UNESCO World Heritage Site’s wonders, including the ancient rock formations and archaeological marvels.

Yanbu, a vibrant port city, will be connected with three weekly flights. With its beautiful beaches and diverse marine life, Yanbu is the perfect destination for those seeking sun, sea and adventure.

Tabuk, nestled amidst stunning mountains and valleys, will see Qatar Airways operate three weekly flights. Travelers to Tabuk will have the opportunity to explore its natural beauty and rich cultural heritage.

Qatar Airways now operates to nine cities in Saudi Arabia, operating more than 125 flights weekly. These cities include AlUla, Dammam, Gassim, Jeddah, Medina, Riyadh, Tabuk, Taif, and Yanbu, providing travellers with a comprehensive network to explore the diverse landscapes and cultures of this dynamic country.

Passengers in Saudi Arabia traveling from these exciting new gateways will enjoy seamless connectivity to over 160 destinations worldwide, including the China, Europe, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand and the United States. Qatar Airways continues to be a global leader in connecting travellers to some of the most sought-after destinations across the globe.

Qatar Airways’ new routes to AlUla, Yanbu, and Tabuk are expected to facilitate business and leisure travel, further strengthening economic ties and cultural exchanges between Qatar and Saudi Arabia. The airline is dedicated to providing passengers with the highest level of service and comfort during their journeys.

Tickets for flights to AlUla, Yanbu, and Tabuk are now available for booking through the Qatar Airways website, mobile app, and travel agencies.

For more information about Qatar Airways and its new routes, please visit www.qatarairways.com .