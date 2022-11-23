JAL and Yamato Holdings Announce Cargo Carrier Aircraft Service

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (JAL) and Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (YHD) have decided on the routes and number of flights of a dedicated freighter aircraft, which is scheduled to start operating in April 2024, in order to secure stable transportation capacity, maintain and improve service quality, and solve social issues such as regional revitalization. Both companies will continue to work toward the launch of the new service.

1. Routes/Number of Flights

After all three Airbus A321ceo P2F aircraft*are in operation from April 2024, we plan to operate a total of 21 flights per day on the following four routes. This plan is subject to application to and approval by the relevant authorities.

(1) Tokyo (Narita/Haneda) = Kitakyushu

(2) Tokyo (Narita/Haneda) = Sapporo (New-Chitose)

(3) Tokyo (Narita) – Okinawa (Naha)

(4) Okinawa (Naha) – Kitakyushu

*Note: Maximum Payload: 28t/aircraft (equivalent to 5-6 10-ton vehicles)

Loading Containers: AAY containers(Main Deck): 14 units AKH containers (Lower Deck): 10 units.

2. Aircraft Delivery, and refurbishment of aircraft, etc.

(1) Delivery

Two of the three aircraft have been delivered and the remaining one is scheduled to be received in February

2023.

(2) Refurbishment of aircraft

Conversion of the aircraft from a passenger aircraft to a dedicated freighter aircraft will begin sequentially in

Singapore from March 2023.The conversion program to a dedicated freighter aircraft has been contracted with EFW of Germany*.

*EFW was jointly established by AIRBUS, an aircraft manufacturer, and ST Engineering of Singapore, a company specializing in the conversion of Airbus aircraft from passenger to freighters.

(3) Operating Company

The operating company will be changed to Spring Japan Co., Ltd. a JAL consolidated subsidiary.

In light of the external environment, the JAL Group will optimize the allocation of management resources, strengthen the business foundation of its LCCs, and accelerate Group-wide preparations for the start of dedicated freighter flights in April 2024.

(4) Others

a. Facilities and aircraft

At each of the airports where freighters are scheduled to operate, we are installing the necessary aircraft

and improving the facilities required for the launch of freighters.

b. Recruitment

Both companies will hire new personnel, including those who will be involved in flight operations and freight handling, in preparation for the launch of the new aircraft in 2024.

