Air Canada Launches Live TV Onboard Select Domestic Flights

Air Canada today announced it has launched Live TV on select aircraft and domestic routes, becoming the only Canadian carrier to offer customers the ability to cheer on their favourite sports teams by watching global sporting events in real time or watch live national news onboard a flight

Live TV on Air Canada flights currently features six Canadian English and French channels which are available as part of the airline’s complimentary and extensive inflight entertainment programming.

“We are thrilled to launch Live TV as the newest addition to our unparalleled onboard entertainment. Customers will be able to enjoy content from great Canadian channels in both English and French. Sports fans flying with us can enjoy the exhilaration of watching regular season, playoff and championship games in real time, while business news junkies will appreciate remaining connected to market trends and current events, right from their seat. As we continue elevating the customer experience, we look forward to expanding Live TV to more flights, and bring even more leading content and features in 2023,” said John Moody, Senior Director - Product Design, at Air Canada.

Live TV is presently available on domestic routes from coast to coast operated with a Live TV-enabled aircraft. Currently 40 Boeing 777, Boeing 787, Airbus A330 and Airbus A220 aircraft are Live TV-enabled, and Air Canada expects 50% of domestic flights operated by mainline aircraft to offer Air Live TV by the second of quarter 2023.

Air Canada’s Live TV experience is delivered through a satellite-connected, inflight entertainment solution.

Live TV programming on Air Canada flights is comprised of:

TSN, TSN 2 and RDS delivering comprehensive live sports coverage for marquee sports events including soccer, hockey, basketball, football, baseball, golf, professional motor racing, and more

CTV News Channel delivering breaking news from communities across Canada and around the world as the country’s 24-hour all-news network

LCN, Quebec’s all-news station delivering news and rich programming from morning to night

BNN Bloomberg as Canada’s definitive source for business news, delivering breaking finance updates and live market coverage

