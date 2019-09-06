JA Lake View Hotel to open this weekend in Dubai

Opening on Sunday, JA Lake View Hotel will become the third unique property in the one million square metre experience-packed JA the Resort in Jebel Ali, Dubai.

A unique structure with panoramic views over the golf course and Arabian sea, JA Lake View Hotel is described as a ‘design-driven property dedicated to sustainability’.

Flanked by a symbolic 800-year-old Olive Tree, the sleek, contemporary hotel works with sustainable partners to provide amenities, solar panels to power parts of the hotel, cutting edge technologies to minimize food waste and facilitate paperless check-in, having already removed plastic bottles.

For the first time in the Middle East, voice-activated Volera-Alexa will provide instant virtual assistance to guests in their rooms.

Featuring 348 luxurious rooms and suites, restaurant concepts driven by chefs of Michelin-star acclaim, three additional outdoor pools and a spectacular rooftop bar, JA Lake View adds another level of unmissable attractions to the award-winning JA the Resort.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kinara by Vikas Khanna is the stylish yet casual signature restaurant presenting authentic dishes from the diverse regions of India and south Asia.

It will also feature 81, a buffet restaurant named after the inaugural year of JA Resorts & Hotels first property, Republik, a modern gastropub, and Bibé, a vibrant rooftop mixology lounge with views of the sprawling estate.

The new hotel is designed to be spacious and relaxing, with a focus on light and space, and a neutral colour palette complementing the natural surrounds of the green landscape and saltwater lake.

The property also offers five meeting rooms with floor to ceiling windows and superb views, ideal for forward thinking companies who wish to bring energy and focus to their meetings and events.

As the closest resort to Expo 2020, JA Lake View Hotel is also ten minutes from Dubai Parks & Resorts, 20 minutes from Dubai’s buzzing JBR and 30 minutes from the iconic Dubai Mall.

It joins the award-winning JA Beach Hotel and the Mediterranean style villa-suites of JA Palm Tree Court to become the only true all-inclusive resort in Dubai.

William Harley-Fleming, cluster general manager of JA the Resort, commented: “We are delighted to announce that JA Lake View Hotel has been added to our iconic flagship resort.

“We can now offer three different styles of accommodation to our guests, as well as even more restaurants, lounges and leisure facilities in one incredibly beautiful destination.

“The new property spearheads the repositioning of the resort and help to solidify its standing as one of the most recognised family-friendly, all-inclusive resorts in the UAE.”