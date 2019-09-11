Kyriakidis to step down at Marriott

Marriott International has announced that Alex Kyriakidis, president and managing director of the company’s Middle East & Africa division, will leave the role at the end of December.

He will take up an executive advisory role for the company.

“As Marriott’s head of Middle East & Africa, Alex has, in a short amount of time, propelled the company to new heights,” said Arne Sorenson, president and chief executive officer, Marriott International.

“His passion, tenacity and global mindset have driven our growth in the region.

“During his tenure, Marriott’s presence in MEA has grown seven-fold to 264 properties, with the number of associates exceeding 60,000.”

Kyriakidis joined Marriott eight years ago as Marriott International’s first leader of MEA under the company’s newly established continent structure which created four continental operating divisions.

During Kyriakidis’ tenure, Marriott’s presence in MEA grew from 37 hotels in ten countries and territories to 264 properties in 30 countries and territories, with a signed pipeline of 184 hotels.

Prior to joining Marriott, Kyriakidis spent over 38 years providing strategic, financial, M&A, operational, asset management and integration services to organisations in the travel, hospitality and leisure space as global managing director – travel, hospitality and leisure for Arthur Andersen and then Deloitte.

During his years at Deloitte, Marriott was Kyriakidis’ client for three decades.

The company anticipates announcing its plans for the region shortly.