Voting underway for World Golf Awards

Voting for World Golf Awards has opened ahead of the seventh annual gala ceremony in Dubai.

The red-carpet event will take place at Park Hyatt Dubai on the evening of Thursday, October 29th.

It will form the climax of an exclusive three-day itinerary, which will include golf at the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club.

Categories cover the entire spectrum of the golf tourism industry, and range from leading golf courses and designers to golf destinations, resorts and tour operators.

The full list of categories and nominees for the 2020 programme can be viewed here.

Voters – both members of the public and executives working within the golf industry – have until September 1st to choose the organisations they consider to be pushing the boundaries of excellence and innovation in golf tourism.

The winners will be unveiled at the red-carpet gala ceremony in Dubai, with the elite of world’s golf tourism sector in attendance.

Located in Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club on the banks of the majestic Dubai Creek, Park Hyatt Dubai provides an idyllic setting for a luxury getaway.

The Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club offers world-class greens, including its 18-hole championship course, in an idyllic setting on the banks of Dubai Creek.

For more information about the World Golf Awards, visit the official website.

World Golf Awards

World Golf Awards serves to celebrate and reward excellence in golf tourism, world-class courses and golf destinations.

Launched in 2014, World Golf Awards aims to drive up standards within the golf tourism industry by rewarding the organisations that are leaders in their field.

Votes are cast by professionals working within the golf industry and by the public (golf tourism consumers).

Votes are submitted online at the World Golf Awards website.

World Golf Awards is the sister organisation of World Travel Awards, currently celebrating its 27th anniversary.