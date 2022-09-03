Isla Mujeres Voted Best Island Destination In Mexico This Year

Isla Mujeres, one of the top resort areas in the Mexican Caribbean, has been chosen as the best island destination in Mexico this year by the World Travel Awards.

Established in 1993, the world-renowned awards are handed out each year in recognition of excellence in all fields of travel. With its spectacular beaches, luxury hotels, and unique tropical spirit, Isla Mujeres has a lot of reasons to celebrate.

Located just 35 minutes from Cancun’s hotel zone via ferry, Isla Mujeres offers unparalleled tropical beauty combined with some of the best resorts in the region. The island is also popular for its beaches, many of which are Blue Flag certified, including Playa Norte and Playa Centro. Although home to dozens of large resorts, the island also offers more remote locations where tourists can get away from the hustle and bustle of packed resort areas.

The World Travel Awards are among the most important tourism-based awards handed out yearly to a number of top-performing destinations. Based on a complex voting process involving executives from across the tourism sector, the World Travel Awards carry a lot of weight. In recent months, Isla Mujeres has worked hard to improve its image, focusing on bringing out its rich history, culture, and unique natural beauty.

Thanks to these and many other factors, such as safety and cleanliness, Isla Mujeres was voted the best island destination in Mexico and Central America. The island’s tourism authorities are thrilled that their municipality is finally getting the international recognition it deserves. According to Miguel Moreno Ávila, the deputy director for the island’s tourism office, visitors can find a unique mix of beachside resorts, excellent cultural and culinary offerings, as well as hospitable and welcoming people.

This is the first time the popular Caribbean island has won the prestigious award. After years of investing in improving its tourism potential, the island’s efforts have finally paid off. Isla Mujeres has consistently performed well as a tourist destination in recent years, and many of its resorts have been fully booked over the summer. With visitor numbers in the hundreds of thousands per month, many are opting for Isla Mujeres over hotspots like Cancun or Playa del Carmen.