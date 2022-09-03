Sangster International named Caribbean’s leading Airport for 14th consecutive year

Sangster International Airport (SIA), operated by MBJ Airports Limited, was again named the Caribbean’s Leading Airport at the recently concluded World Travel Awards (WTA) hosted at Sandals Montego Bay.

This is the 15th overall win for the SIA since the awards’ inception. The accolade was first bestowed on SIA in 2005, then again in 2009 after which the title has been won every year since.

“Sangster International Airport is honoured to be the recipient of the award for the Caribbean’s Leading Airport at the World Travel Awards 2022, winning this prestigious award for the 14th consecutive year, 15 years in total,” the airport said in a release on Thursday.

According to the release, SIA was among 12 Caribbean competitors nominated for the prestigious award.

The red carpet evening was hosted at Sandals Hotel in Montego Bay, where the elite of the travel industry gathered to find out who amongst them had been crowned the best in the Caribbean and the Americas region.

Graham Cooke, founder, WTA, said: “WTA had the privilege of recognising the industry’s driving forces from the leading nations from the length and breadth of the Caribbean and Americas regions. As stellar examples of tourism excellence, our winners have helped us to once again raise the collective benchmark”.

“We are thrilled that Jamaica’s main gateway to the world has once again been named the Caribbean’s Leading Airport at the 2022 World Travel Awards. Congratulations to the management, staff and stakeholders at SIA who have all contributed to this remarkable achievement consistently since 2009,” said Shane Munroe, CEO, MBJ Airports Limited.

“The commitment of “Team Sangster” to service excellence continues to be noticed and we will endeavour to deliver the highest standards to our customers. We also want to thank all who voted us number one in the region,” Munroe continued.