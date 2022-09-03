Caribbean Airlines secures two titles at 29th World Travel Awards

Caribbean Airlines has secured the ‘Caribbean’s Leading Airline Brand 2022’ for the sixth consecutive year during the 29th Annual World Travel Awards.

Additionally, the airlines also bagged the title of Caribbean’s Leading Cabin Crew 2022.

The airline’s CEO, Garvin Medera, while celebrating the award, said, “Caribbean Airlines is deeply heartened to secure these two awards, particularly as we persist to recover from the devastating effect of the pandemic.”



He further added, “We have dedicated 2022 to resetting expectations by concentrating more than ever towards adding value to give the best experience to the customers, and this commitment is reflected in all facets of our brand. A significant part of the service experience takes place on board and is conducted by our Cabin Crew, who has spent the most time with our customers. The fact that we have secured these two awards is inspiring and inspires us, to constantly improve what we do.”



The World Travel Awards was initially launched in 1993 to consider, reward and celebrate excellence around all significant sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industry. Today, the World Travel Awards brand is known worldwide as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the standard to which all others desire.

The Founder of the World Travel Awards, Graham E. Cooke, stated, “In spite of the unusual challenges being faced by the aviation industry, Caribbean Airlines has proved unrivalled resilience, letting it rebound strongly and provide excellent customer service. Well done to Caribbean Airlines for grabbing ‘Caribbean’s Leading Airline Brand 2022’ for the sixth year in succession, as well as being voted as the ‘Caribbean’s Leading Cabin Crew 2022’.”

The airline’s representatives received both awards at a gala ceremony which took place on August 31, 2022, in Montego Bay, Jamaica and was attended by all the leading tourism stakeholders from around the region and the Americas.