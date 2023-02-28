INTRODUCING ‘LITTLE RANGERS ADVENTURES’ AT MANDARIN ORIENTAL HYDE PARK, LONDON

Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London is delighted to invite families to explore the capital and the hotel’s surrounding areas, whilst the little ones embark on an adventurous journey of becoming Rangers during their stay, from a Park Ranger, a Sloane Ranger to a Royal Ranger.

Families can experience an array of family friendly activities right on the hotel’s doorstep. From exploring the great outdoors in serene Hyde Park by playing sensory games to spending a day with a personal shopper at Harvey Nichols or visiting the Hyde Park Barracks to feed the horses of Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, located only moments away from the hotel.

Upon arrival, each little ranger will be given a bespoke treasure hunt map to accompany them on a dedicated trail, colour coded dependent on the chosen ranger – red for Royal Ranger, blue for the Sloane Ranger and green for the Park Ranger. Sites such as Buckingham Palace, Harvey Nichols and the Peter Pan Statue can all be visited. After a hearty breakfast where families can witness the Royal Household Cavalry passing by the hotel, rangers are encouraged to depart the hotel and start their adventure. To unwind from the fun-filled day, a special movie night will set up in the comfort of their room or suite.

The luxurious rooms and suites provide families with plenty of space, from choice of a Knightsbridge Family Room (interconnecting room to a Family Hyde Park Suite – for those looking for that ultimate family indulgence.

Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London Little Rangers Adventures experience is valid all year round with rates starting at £880, and includes:

Themed children’s amenities and treats (presented in a dressing-up box designed bespoke by the hotel team)

A bespoke treasure hunt map and accompany soft toy depending on the chosen Ranger.

A complimentary 90-minute photoshoot by Imagethirst photographers, including a copy of their favourite photo.

Additional experiences can be arranged (advanced booking required and subject to availability). These experiences include a children’s personal shopping experience at Harvey Nichols, the feeding of the horses at Hyde Park Barracks and a sensory game to play in Hyde Park.

Second room connecting at half price for children 12 years and younger.

A full English breakfast in the restaurant overlooking Hyde Park whilst witnessing the Royal Household Calvary passing by or served in the privacy of their room or suite.

Children under 12 years of age enjoy complimentary meals from children menu, three meals per day (in The Rosebery, at Breakfast or through in room dining)

Movie night with bespoke amenities including a popcorn, fairy lights, and a selection of children movies.

Kids eat free at Harvey Nichols (booking in advance is required)

Additional benefits available when you log into or join Fans of M.O. - https://www.mandarinoriental.com/en/fans-of-mo/benefits-enrolment

Families are also encouraged to visit The Spa at Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London where they will be treated to the spa’s new children’s treatment menu. These special spa treatments are on offer for children aged from five years old and include treatments such as: crystal singing bowl classes, relax & nourish mini massages, manicures, and pedicures. Whilst the little ones are being pampered, parents will find time relaxing in the spa’s facilities from its Sauna, Vitality Pool to a Zen Colour Therapy Relaxation Area. All the family can also enjoy time together in the spa’s 17-meter indoor swimming pool.

Furthermore, The Aubrey, a Japanese izakaya restaurant, offers a weekend brunch for families to enjoy whilst children can learn the art of Origami, or if that does not satisfy the little ones then families can head to The Rosebery for its award-winning seasonal afternoon tea.

The hotel’s dedicated Concierge team will ensure every family make the most of their visit by embarking on tailored itineraries across the capital, such as theatre tickets, cycling trails, horse riding, and plenty more.

Little Rangers Adventures is available all year round and is subject to availability, minimum 72 hours’ notice required. For reservations please kindly contact [email protected] or visit https://www.mandarinoriental.com/en/london/hyde-park/offers/little-rangers-adventures for more information.