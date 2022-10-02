IHG Hotels & Resorts continues Nordic expansion with a new signing in Sweden

IHG® Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hospitality companies, today announces the signing of Crowne Plaza & Holiday Inn Express Stockholm Arlanda Airport, which will be the company’s first hotels in Sweden after returning to the market.

Entering a new strategic partnership with owning company Björnbäckens Fastighets AB, the franchise deal strengthens IHG’s presence in the Nordic markets and underscores the company’s growth ambitions for Sweden and beyond.

The dual-branded property will see a total of 420 rooms – 120 housed in the Crowne Plaza property, and 300 rooms at the Holiday Inn Express hotel. It will also feature a full-service conference centre and gym facilities, as well as a stunning bar and restaurant to enjoy some downtime. Strategically located just outside Sweden’s capital Stockholm, the largest city in the Nordics, and near both the country’s busiest airport and the new Scandinavian XPO fairground, the new-built hotel is ideally placed to cater to leisure and business travellers alike.

(Mr) Miguel Martins, Head of Development Northern Europe at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “As a market with a predominately leased deal structure and dominated by domestic brands, Sweden - like most Scandinavian countries - has traditionally been challenging to conquer for hotel companies with a franchise-based business model. We are therefore very excited to be entering Sweden with this diverse dual-branded property which is a fantastic representation of both our premium and essentials brand portfolio. We are confident that this new partnership with Björnbäckens Fastighets AB will only be the beginning of our strategic expansion into the Nordic markets.”

Alexander Yavuz, CEO, at Björnbäckens Fastighets AB, commented: “We believe the Swedish market offers great opportunities for the hospitality sector and we are delighted to be bringing the Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn Express brands to market. Trusting in its scale, brand recognition and international expertise, IHG Hotels & Resorts is the ideal partner to successfully grow our portfolio of hotels.”

Crowne Plaza & Holiday Inn Express Stockholm Arlanda Airport are set to open in 2026 and will be operated by Mogotel Development Holding, a key hotel operator in the Baltics and beyond.

Ivans Dokicans, Chairman of the board, Mogotel Hotel Group, added: “As international hotel operator we are keen to further expand our footprint in other European markets and are very excited to add this promising project to the mix. Our strength lies in the stable growth of key performance indicators, and we believe that Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn Express Stockholm Arlanda Airport will become a leading example of our growing portfolio.”

IHG® currently has eight* hotels operating across three brands in the Nordic countries, including Crowne Plaza®, Hotel Indigo, and Holiday Inn®. In addition to the newly signed Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn Express Stockholm Arlanda Airport, the pipeline for the Nordics also includes two stunning Six Senses properties: Six Senses Svart in Norway, and Six Senses Össurá Valley in Iceland.