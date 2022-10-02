Sabine Marcelis’s unique sculpture has been unveiled at Hotel de la Ville for all to admire

The Eternal City’s vibrant colours and iridescent shades of sky have conquered the Dutch artist to the point of becoming the principal elements of her latest sculpture which was unveiled in the courtyard of Hotel de la Ville, a Rocco Forte Hotel on 28 September

The nuances of the Roman sunset, best seen from the sixth and seventh-floor terraces of the hotel, are collected and enhanced in a spherical shape that reflects the silhouette of the alcove where the work will stand as a part of the Hotel de la Ville’s private art collection. The sculpture is outlined by light, allowing it to emerge from its niche as a large, luminous, colourful and vibrant presence.

Sabine Marcelis has also curated an immersive walking itinerary that will bring guests on a journey illustrating her inspirational stay in Rome. Available this autumn, the itinerary unfolds in the historic centre of Rome and combines both iconic locations and lesser known treasures of the Eternal City. Departing from the Hotel de la Ville, guests are guided to a hidden garden, a historic bookshop, an ancient library and the iconic Pantheon monument that represents the key element of the inspiration behind the work.

The collaboration between Sabine Marcelis and Hotel de la Ville forms part of the synergy that all Rocco Forte Hotels cultivate and develop to enhance the creative strength that exists between artists and hospitality.