Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis officially opens, debuting new Hyatt lifestyle brand

Hyatt Hotels Corporation is proud to announce Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis opened its doors today, marking the launch of Hyatt’s new lifestyle brand, Caption by Hyatt. Located on the corner of world-famous Beale Street and Front Street, the 136-room hotel offers guests a select-service neighborhood experience that sparks conversation and grounded by the people and place of one of Memphis’ most sought-after areas.

With spectacular views of the Mississippi River and city skyline, the hotel is a centrally located hub near signature Memphis experiences like the Orpheum Theater, the Memphis Rock n’ Soul Museum, FedEx Forum, and Sun Studios. Using upcycled and community-inspired design, the property weaves eclectic contemporary aesthetics into the urban industrial history of the area. The hotel is integrated into the historic William C Ellis & Sons Ironworks and Machine Shop as part of the One Beale mixed-use development, preserving the existing riverside brick and cast-iron façade that dates back to 1879. This commitment to sustainability is reflected in the property’s layering of colors, textures, recycled materials, and emphasis on community. The hotel highlights the culturally resonant artwork of local artists with an intriguing and inspiring interior mural by Frances Berry and a momentous exterior mural by Juan Rojo.

“Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis is a first-of-its-kind property that offers conscientious travelers a true Memphian lifestyle experience,” said Sarah Titus, area general manager, Hyatt.

“By creating a welcoming space for both locals and travelers to be themselves and feel connected to the community, we are proud to create a space that shares a taste of all the local culture and cuisine there is to savor.”

Community Connections: Talk Shop at Ellis & Beer Garden

A signature marquee on Front Street welcomes guests into Talk Shop at Ellis, serving as the Caption by Hyatt brand’s remixed and reimagined hotel lobby experience. The inviting space with floor to ceiling windows creates a lively, bright and versatile all-day lounge and workspace for locals and guests to enjoy craft coffee or cocktails, work remotely, or casually meet up for an impromptu hangout with friends. This intentional culinary and social space highlights regional favorites through an all-day menu, the Hearth Bar’s assortment of freshly baked breads and tasty spreads, and the locally sourced 24-hour grab-and-go market.

The indoor lounge area spills out into a 1,500-square-foot patio and beer garden adorned with open fire pits and exposed brick. A living plant wall with bench seating offer picturesque hangout moments. Exclusively at the beer garden, guests can get a taste of the Wm C. Pilsner, an exclusive beer locally crafted in collaboration with Grind City Brewing. Together with other Memphian beverage purveyors like Mempops, Wrapzody, Muddys and Raw Girls, Talk Shop at Ellis delivers an unmistakably Memphian neighborhood experience to both travelers and local Memphians.

A rotating events calendar at the welcome area serves as a space for travelers and locals alike to discover and share their own experiences be it a gallery opening, open-mic night, book clubs, or spoken word happening in the area. Guests can connect with the emcee, who is the all-encompassing host and guide to the Caption by Hyatt experience.

Flexible Meetings & Events Spaces

The Gathering Space, which is a 350-square-foot glass-enclosed space that lives inside Talk Shop at Ellis, serves as a first-come, first-serve private meeting or event space with a large community table. When the space is not booked for private use, the meeting table turns into a billiards table for guests to enjoy.

Through the back doors of Talk Shop at Ellis, guests are welcomed by a 1,000-square-foot courtyard area filled with greenery, where wooden benches offer an outdoor lounge space to enjoy the local provisions offered inside. The area is surrounded by beautifully preserved façades of the historic William C. Ellis Building, and includes an elevated soundstage met with a large screen on the backdrop, doubling as a community event space for live performances, movie nights, and more.

Seamless Amenities

To cater to today’s guests who crave seamless, instantaneous access, the Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis experience features a streamlined check-in, mobile key, and mobile-order food service. Guests can access their rooms with Room Keys in Apple Wallet, which allows World of Hyatt members to easily and securely tap their iPhone or Apple Watch to unlock guestrooms and key card-protected common areas without having to open an app or handle a traditional plastic room key. Powered by modern technology with an emphasis on the conscious traveler, any additional information, features, and experiences can be found in the World of Hyatt app or via QR codes.

Vibrant Design and Accommodations

The functionally designed guestrooms at Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis display bold, irreverent interiors that reflect the culture of urban street-art with soothing hues of blues and bold yellows, bringing to life the spirit of Memphis. Guests enter thoughtfully designed living spaces with repurposed materials, unpretentious comforts, and an in-room work/play lounge with a worktable, task lighting, and power outlets that is separated from the sleeping area. Industrial barn-inspired doors slide open to reveal the spacious, well-lit bathrooms treated with custom Memphis-themed wallcoverings, enclosed walk-in rain showers, large vanities, and plenty of counter space. Eight riverfront suites present guests with double vanities and offer a large living area with a pullout couch that lead to step-out balconies with expansive views of the Mississippi River and iconic M Bridge.

Fitness Center

Located on the second floor, the sun-kissed fitness facilities open to floor-to-ceiling windows facing Front Street, overlooking the beer garden below. The expansive gym is fitted with modern and updated equipment for a full body workout, including a cable machine, free weights, a row machine, cycling machines and treadmills. The space is covered in colorful green wall coverings highlighted by pops of color, leading into a soothing functional movement studio ideal for yoga, barre, or Pilates.

Access to Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis

Guests staying at Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis have access to the neighboring Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis’ amenities and meeting spaces, including the full-service restaurant, CIMAS, and Beck & Call, the rooftop bar that overlooks the Mississippi River and M Bridge.

For more information or to book a reservation, visit http://captionbyhyattmemphis.com.

Following the opening of Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis, the Caption by Hyatt brand is expected to make its debut in additional metropolitan and downtown markets including Shanghai, Osaka,

Tokyo and Saigon. For more information on Caption by Hyatt, visit captionbyhyatt.com.

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.