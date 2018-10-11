Iberia connects to passengers through WhatsApp

Iberia has begun offering a new Spanish-language virtual assistance channel on WhatsApp.

Through the channel, Iberia customers can check their flight status, obtain general information about their trip or check-in for any flight to Schengen area countries operated by Iberia, Iberia Express and Iberia Regional Air Nostrum.

Iberia plans to add new services to its WhatsApp customer assistance channel, and also to launch an English-language version.

Iberia chief transformation officer, Gabriel Perdiguero, said: “At Iberia we want to be where our customers are and to let them contact us via their preferred channels.

“WhatsApp is the most popular messaging application in Spain and many other countries, and starting today we will be able to answer questions simply and quickly.”

Iberia has worked with Mindsay to develop this new customer assistance channel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guillaume Laporte, Mindsay co-founder, commented: “After our successful work to successfully launch the bot on their mobile app and Messenger, we’re thrilled to continue to be their trusted partner for the launch of the WhatsApp bot.

“From automated check-in to live flight information and FAQs, Mindsay technology allows Iberia to provide its customers with a personalised service.”

Iberia is currently engaged in a digital transformation process towards a new culture and a 100 per cent digital experience with connected operations for customers and employees, along with the commitment to innovation and the search for new business opportunities linked to it.

WhatsApp check-in excludes the walk-on Madrid-Barcelona Puente Aéreo shuttle.