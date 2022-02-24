Hyatt Regency London Blackfriars to open this summer

Hyatt Hotels has entered into a management agreement with Blackfriars Hotels Limited for Hyatt Regency London Blackfriars.

Anticipated to open in July, the 204-room Hyatt Regency hotel will join nine additional Hyatt-branded properties in London.

With global corporations, businesses and law firms calling the surrounding area ‘home,’ Hyatt Regency London Blackfriars will be intuitively designed with productivity in mind, allowing guests to seamlessly transition between work and play.

Conveniently located within close proximity of Blackfriars underground station, the hotel will offer travellers flexibility and the ability to stay connected during their time in London.

Guests will also find many cultural hotspots within walking distance, including the dynamic South Bank area, St Paul’s Cathedral and Shakespeare’s Globe theatre.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are thrilled to announce plans for Hyatt Regency London Blackfriars, a hotel that demonstrates Hyatt’s confidence in London’s position as an attractive destination for both business and leisure travellers,” said Felicity Black Roberts, vice president of development of Europe at Hyatt.

“Hyatt Regency London Blackfriars will be an exciting offering to the millions of people who visit the iconic city every year.”

Currently in the stages of an extensive refurbishment program, Hyatt Regency London Blackfriars was a former palace and is a historically protected grade II listed building.

The property will feature an all-day New York style bistro, and a specialty Chinese restaurant.