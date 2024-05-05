Hyatt Introduces Yada Xishan Hotel Yixing: A Serene Retreat in the Heart of Jiangnan

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the opening of Yada Xishan Hotel Yixing, the first Hyatt-branded hotel in the charming city of Yixing and the latest addition to The Unbound Collection by Hyatt portfolio. Located in the heart of the Yangxian Ecotourism Resort in Yixing, this enchanting sanctuary marks a significant milestone in The Unbound Collection by Hyatt’s brand expansion, as the eighth property to open in Greater China. Designed for those who are seeking an escape from the fast-paced urban life, this 102-room hotel is a one-of-a-kind luxurious retreat, offering guests a unique blend of natural wonders and cultural richness nestled where the majestic Taihu Lake begins.

Yixing is located in the south of the Yangtze River, where the provinces of Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Anhui meet. In addition to its extraordinary natural landscapes and scenery, Yixing is known for its unique geographical location and long-standing heritage that has been present for over a thousand years. Renowned for its purple sand ceramics, it is known within the region as the “pottery capital,” as well as the birthplace of calligraphy, painting and academics.” Situated within the Yangxian Ecotourism Resort, which is built on a slope among 185,000 acres of bamboo forest and 43,000 acres of tea plantations, the hotel is surrounded by several historical landmarks such as the Bamboo Sea View Area, Zhanggong Cave, and the Taozu Holy Land, creating a tranquil destination to recharge and revitalize.



The architectural and interior design of Yada Xishan Hotel Yixing is a tribute to the serene elegance of the Jiangnan area’s traditional aesthetics, seamlessly integrated with modern design philosophies. The hotel’s design ethos respects the local heritage while embracing contemporary comfort, offering guests a sanctuary where the past and present coexist in harmony. Every element, from the minimalist grace of the public spaces to the tranquil retreats of the guestrooms and suites, is designed to enhance the interaction between guests and the serene Jiangnan landscape, providing a multi-sensory experience that is both rejuvenating and inspiring.

Guestrooms

Yada Xishan Hotel Yixing features 102 comfortable and modern Chinese-style rooms, including 17 suites, which combine elegant and simple design concepts in the traditional Jiangnan design and architecture. Each guestroom offers a dedicated north and south double courtyard or private balcony, allowing guests to lose themselves in the tranquil beauty of Jiangnan landscapes. French casements are specially designed in each room to give full exposure to the aesthetic application of light and shadow, creating a pleasant atmosphere. All rooms are equipped with luxurious bedding, modern amenities, and separate rain showers and bathtubs, allowing guests to have a luxuriously comfortable stay.

Culinary experiences

Yada Xishan Hotel Yixing not only provides guests a place to commune with nature, but also invites them to enjoy the art of Jiangnan cuisine among the mountains and rivers. JUNIAN, an all-day Chinese restaurant, exquisitely blends local seasonal ingredients with modern culinary styles. The elegant dining environment echoes classic Jiangnan culture from the cutlery to the furniture. Located on the ground floor of the hotel, the Lobby Lounge offers a relaxing atmosphere and a variety of dining options, while a specially designed afternoon tea service brings guests a wide selection of local varieties. Guests can enjoy a cup of coffee or tea at any time of day or opt for a delicious dish from the à la carte menu, making the lounge an ideal place to wind down. With its open-concept design and relaxed atmosphere, The Brook bar offers a wide range of beverages and Chinese and Western style snacks, enjoyed either indoors against a relaxing soundtrack, or outdoors among the hotel’s surrounding natural beauty.



Meetings and Events

With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Yada Xishan Hotel Yixing provides a diverse range of event spaces that embody the story-worthy sophistication of Jiangnan. From the expansive elegance of the 6,458-square-foot (600-square-meter) pillarless ballroom to the intimate charm of three salon-style meeting rooms and two chamber meeting rooms, each space is equipped with cutting-edge technology and backed by a professional events team to ensure that every meeting, celebration, or gathering is an unforgettable experience. The outdoor terrace and lawns offer a canvas for creativity, allowing guests to craft events that blend the beauty of Jiangnan’s natural landscape with the unparalleled service for which The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand is known.

Wellbeing and Recreation

Recognizing the importance of wellness experiences in today’s world, Yada Xishan Hotel Yixing offers an array of facilities designed to nurture the mind, body and soul. The 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, the serene indoor heated swimming pool, and dedicated Camp Hyatt kids club offers guests and their families opportunities for rejuvenation and discovery, ensuring each stay is as restorative as it is memorable.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests to Yada Xishan Hotel Yixing, where they can experience a tranquil space to return to nature. The combination of traditional and modern aesthetics, as well as natural and man-made elements allows guests to discover the profound cultural heritage and natural beauty of Jiangnan while enjoying modern and comfortable amenities,” said Meg Zhang, general manager, Yada Xishan Hotel Yixing. “We look forward to the arrival of every guest and hope they’ll find peace away from the hustle and bustle, feel the essence of Jiangnan’s nature, and enjoy the Jiangnan lifestyle.”

World of Hyatt Gives Members More Reasons to Stay Somewhere New

In celebration of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand’s continued growth in Asia, World of Hyatt is providing members with even more ways to be rewarded by offering members the opportunity to earn 500 Bonus Points for qualifying nights at Yada Xishan Hotel Yixing from May 1 to July 31, 2024, part of World of Hyatt’s new hotel member offer. Additional participating hotels and their offer stay periods can be found at worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus. No registration is required, and members can earn on top of other offers.



Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt’s multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt’s commitment can be found here: hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness.

For more information, please visit www.yadaxishanhotelyixing.com.