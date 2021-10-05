Hyatt Centric Cambridge takes brand into UK

Hyatt Hotels has welcomed the debut of Hyatt Centric Cambridge.

The opening marks the debut of the Hyatt Centric brand in the country and the tenth Hyatt hotel in the UK.

Situated just outside the centre of Cambridge, renowned for its leafy parks, magnificent architecture, picturesque River Cam and stunning historic centre, the 150-guestroom hotel provides the perfect launchpad for adventurous travellers.

Located within the new sustainable neighbourhood of Eddington developed by the University of Cambridge, two miles northwest from the historic heart of the city, guests can explore the quaint cobbled streets or enjoy an afternoon punting on the River Cam, passing by stunning University colleges.

The biggest and most well-known museum of Cambridge, the Fitzwilliam Museum, is only a short drive away.

Set around a central courtyard, the hotel’s modern, inviting architecture and interiors, designed by Stirling Prize-winning architects dRMM, with interiors by design studio AvroKO, reflect the destination’s storied history.

The social lobby features floor-to-ceiling windows flooding the space with bright, natural light, and modern furnishings with natural, wood finishes.

A carefully curated selection of artworks nods to the scientific history of Cambridge, adding vibrant flashes of colour to the communal spaces.

“We are thrilled to open the doors of Hyatt Centric Cambridge.

“Cambridge is one of the most iconic cities in the UK thanks to its magnificent architecture, university buildings and historic centre.

“The hotel’s location allows curious guests to make the most of what the destination has to offer,” said Martin Newbould, general manager, Hyatt Centric Cambridge.

“We are excited for our guests to enjoy the hotel’s array of facilities including our distinct bar, restaurant and coffee shop, which offer savvy travellers share-worthy experiences.”

The 150 guestrooms mix understated grandeur with art deco touches.

Warming mustard velvets mix with bold, calming blues, all complemented by rich walnut wood touches.

Some 57 guestrooms offer a stunning courtyard view, 30 of which are deluxe rooms offering an even more spacious stay.