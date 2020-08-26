Hundreds of jobs to go in Gatwick restructuring

Gatwick has announced plans for a “significant” restructure across its business.

The airport said the move was designed to further reduce operating and staff costs in light of the dramatic impact Covid-19 has had on its passenger and air traffic numbers.

Owners VINCI Airports hope the redesign will reshape the company so it is best placed to respond quickly to future growth.

The new proposals could result in the region of 600 job roles being removed from across the business, which is approximately 24 per cent of the current staff.

The company will now enter into a formal consultation process with employees.

In August, usually one of the busiest months, passenger numbers are over 80 per cent down when compared with the numbers of passengers Gatwick saw that month in 2019.

The company took rapid action to protect the airport back in March to preserve as many jobs as it could by reducing costs, managing cash outflows, and securing a £300 million bank loan.

Current traffic and passenger volumes are such that Gatwick is currently operating from just its North Terminal.

Compared to this time last year, the airport is operating at around 20 per cent of its capacity and therefore still has over 75 per cent of its staff on the Job Retention Scheme, which is due to end in October.

Gatwick Airport chief executive, Stewart Wingate, said: “If anyone is in any doubt about the devastating impact Covid-19 has had on the aviation and travel industry then today’s news we have shared with our staff, regarding the proposed job losses, is a stark reminder.

“We are in ongoing talks with government to see what sector specific support can be put in place for the industry at this time, alongside mechanisms which will give our passengers greater certainty on where and when they can safely travel abroad.

“This support will not only help Gatwick but the wider regional economy which relies on the airport.”

He added: “I want to take this opportunity to thank all of our staff, those who have worked tirelessly to keep Gatwick open throughout the pandemic and those who have had to remain on furlough, for their dedicated tenacity, professionalism and team spirit.

“We will continue to do all we can to preserve as many jobs as possible.

“Gatwick will recover from this pandemic and we will emerge from the restructuring we are proposing a fitter and stronger organisation which is best placed to offer our passengers and our airlines a modern and innovative airport, ready for growth.”