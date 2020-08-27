Contiki launches new Wales retreat

A guided constellation walk, free flow yoga, paddle boarding, foraging, crafting and campfire cooking are all highlights of the new Wild Wellness Retreat Wales trip from youth travel expert Contiki.

The tour has been launched in response to recent increased demand for short, small group, experiential breaks in the UK.

With two three-night short breaks available (one starting Friday, September 4th, the other on Sunday, September 13th), guests will stay in luxe bell tents on an Iron Age hill fort near Corwen, in the rugged North Wales countryside.

Each one has a kitchen area, private bathroom, log burner and copious blankets and cushions to keep cosy as the summer evenings draw to a close.

Offering a reinvigorating outdoors adventure, the break kicks off with a welcome dinner ‘round the campfire with hosts Sheena and Jamie, and local storyteller Fiona Collins who’ll share tales of some of Wales’ myths and legends.

Saturday morning starts with tea (naturally) and a calming Meditative Flow yoga session outdoors or in the log cabin, before heading to Llangollen’s tranquil waterways to soak up the scenery and fresh air from a stand-up paddle board.

Evening brings rustic pizzas from the woodfire oven, and a guided star-gazing walk.

After another session of free flow yoga the next morning, Sheena takes the group on a guided forage around their 20-acre smallholding to find edible plants and flowers, followed by a crafting session to create a personal souvenir from the fruits of the bounty, for example wild pesto, herb oils, fruit preserves - whatever is in season.

The day ends with a group campfire cooking session featuring veg from the kitchen garden and the obligatory comfort of marshmallow toasting and hot chocolate.