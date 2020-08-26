Wiendieck to lead upcoming Kempinski Hotel Jinan

Kempinski Hotel Jinan is now headed by general manager Christian Wiendieck.

A seasoned hotelier, he can look back on an outstanding career of more than 20 years within the Kempinski brand, joining the Jinan pre-opening team from his last assignment as general manager at Kempinski Hotel Fuzhou.

A native German, Wiendieck started his Kempinski journey in 1997 in the food and beverage department at Kempinski Hotel Bristol Berlin and continued as food and beverage director at Kempinski Hotel Munich Airport.

After three years at Grand Hotel des Bains Kempinski St. Moritz, he was promoted to his first general manager position at Kempinski Hotel Adriatic in Croatia, followed by stints in Italy and the United Arab Emirates.

In 2010 he moved to China and successfully managed several Kempinski hotels in the position of general manager, providing him with rich experience in brand building, operations and new hotel openings.

“Christian Wiendieck has an extensive and strong background in hotel operations and new hotel openings.

“His leadership experience embraces luxury mixed-use developments with in-depth knowledge of the international and Chinese market,” said Michael Henssler, chief operating officer Asia, Kempinski Hotels.

“We trust Christian will ensure the successful opening of the hotel and be able to implement a craftsmanship service à la Kempinski combined with the local culture.”

Jinan is known as the “city of springs” and has a population of over seven million.

While the city has historically been noted as a production hub for the rail and car industries, recent years have seen a shift towards technology, and Jinan has developed into a science and technology destination.

“I feel immensely happy to join the talented team and to manage this new five-star luxury hotel, which is the 22nd Kempinski hotel in China.

Beyond its landmark status, Kempinski Hotel Jinan will refine the new centre of the buzzling metropolis and lead the market of luxury hotels,” said Wiendieck on his appointment.