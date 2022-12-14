Hotel Nikko Bali Benoa Beach Welcomes Executive Sous Chef

Hotel Nikko Bali Benoa Beach is highly pleased to announce the appointment of I Putu Saputra Eka Prayudi as the new Executive Sous Chef that will lead the culinary department at the 5-star resort.

His career started in Bali as a cook of sushi & sashimi and quickly explored other expertise like Western, continental, Asian, Balinese, and Indonesian cuisine, and became the top 22 in the prestigious cooking competition event in 2015 known as Hell’s Kitchen Indonesia. This achievement made him trusted as an executive chef and head chef at several star hotels with various international brands in Indonesia.

With more than a decade of experience in the culinary industry, Chef Eka is ready to bring the culinary experience at Hotel Nikko Bali Benoa Beach to a whole new level. Through his expertise in Western, continental, fine dining, Japanese, and Asian cuisine, the seasoned chef will be making exciting changes to the dining repertoire, including an on-site feast and food delivery selections.

“I made a hard decision by leaving the resort with its previous brand by competing at Hell’s Kitchen Indonesia in 2015. There is always a yearning to come back and work with the team. Then, after 8 years, my dream comes true, and the miracle does happen. Now, I am back with the best version of me and ready to work well with the team at Hotel Nikko Bali Benoa Beach and elevate the dining experience for our guests through revamped menus and a more sustainable approach to the whole process.” Said Executive Sous Chef I Putu Saputra Eka Prayudi.

Starting this November, Chef Eka will be overseeing the kitchen operations of the hotel’s 4 versatile dining outlets as well as banquets catering for a meeting, weddings, and private events. With his presence, the hotel will be more involved with the local community in sourcing native ingredients and sustainably grown products for the menu.

This new direction is aligned with the hotel’s commitment to be more sustainable and inclusive when it comes to available services for its guests that came from all walks of life. More information about the culinary experience at Hotel Nikko Bali Benoa Beach can be found by contacting the hotel.

