Hilton Garden Inn opens at London Heathrow Terminal 2

Hilton Garden Inn London Heathrow Terminal 2 has opened its doors to guests.

The 369-room hotel, located at Europe’s busiest airport, is the latest addition to the growing Hilton Garden Inn portfolio.

Operating under a franchise agreement with Arora Group, the hotel becomes the eleventh property to be added to the Arora Group portfolio.

Hilton Garden Inn London Heathrow Terminal 2 features runway views and is the first and only hotel at Heathrow Airport to provide guests with direct access to the Queen’s Terminal via a walkway, allowing them to reach departure gates in minutes.

“More than 80 million people pass through Heathrow every year, and we are delighted to offer guests a great accommodation option to make their travel journey that much smoother,” said Simon Vincent, executive vice president and president, EMEA, Hilton.

“Hilton pioneered the concept of the airport hotel back in 1959, so we are proud to be opening the doors to our second Hilton Garden Inn property at Heathrow as we celebrate our 100th anniversary.”

The 14-floor property features 369 comfortable guest rooms, including 23 family rooms and ten suites offering an adjoining seating area with a sofa bed and a 55-inch HDTV.

Arora Group founder and chairman, Surinder Arora, commented: “This hotel is special, not just for us but for the Heathrow market too.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Hilton Garden Inn and delivering the service, excellence and passion of Arora Group, while based at the convenience of Heathrow’s Central terminal area.”

Guests can indulge at the hotel’s main restaurant, the Apron, and enjoy a hearty breakfast, lunch or dinner.

After a long flight, guests can visit the Runway Bar on the hotel’s rooftop (opening in August), and enjoy a range of cocktails and small plates while overlooking 360º views of Heathrow’s runway.

The hotel is within proximity to frequent transport links, allowing guests to reach London in just 15-minutes using Heathrow Express.

There are also several convenient and nearby attractions including, the picturesque Windsor Castle and Thorpe Park for thrill seekers.