Red Carnation unveils plans for Edinburgh property

The Red Carnation Hotel Collection is to open a hotel in Scotland for the first time, with the aim of making it the number one hotel in Edinburgh.

The luxury hotel collection has announced plans to respectfully renovate 100 Princes Street, transforming it into a highly exclusive retreat on the city’s most famous street.

With uninterrupted views of Edinburgh Castle, the property will replicate the boutique atmosphere the brand is known for.

The award-winning hotel company behind the loving restoration of Ireland’s Ashford Castle, once home to the Guinness family, will bring the same meticulous care and attention to the listed building’s interior, embracing its history and heritage and using the finest local artisans and suppliers.

100 Princes Street will reopen in 2020 as Red Carnation Hotels’ 19th property worldwide.

Jonathan Raggett, managing director of Red Carnation Hotels, said: “It has been a dream of ours to open a hotel in Edinburgh for some time, and with the best address in the city, it was well worth the wait.

“Guests at 100 Princes Street will enjoy everything that makes Red Carnation so special, from our individually designed interiors to the signature dishes of our president and founder Beatrice Tollman, delivered with passionate service, generous hospitality and a genuine commitment to the environment and communities in which we operate.”

