Cameron returns to lead Huvafen Fushi, Maldives

Huvafen Fushi has welcomed Noel Cameron back to the position of general manager, nine years after his first appointment.

With an impressive track record in the hospitality industry, including leadership roles with some of the world’s most exclusive luxury hotels and hospitality brands, he brings exceptional creativity and expertise to the role.

Cameron will guide the resort on its transcendent journey to a bold, sophisticated future back under the management of Universal Resorts.

Originally conceptualised by Universal Resorts over a decade ago, Huvafen Fushi was the first of its kind in the Maldives; an icon that inspired and defined the generation of luxury resorts that followed.

Having navigated many challenges and changes through the intervening years, Huvafen Fushi recently returned to the Universal Resorts fold.

Back at the helm as general manager, Cameron will drive the collective vision to redefine this Maldivian paradise once again, retaining its intriguing allure and sense of natural wonder whilst creating a renewed sense of sophistication.

An international hotelier with extensive luxury hospitality experience, his exposure to various markets and his in-depth understanding of the industry translates into a proven track record of delivering positive business results.

Overseeing all aspects of the resort, Cameron will be responsible for the strategic direction and day to day operations of Huvafen Fushi, including its 44 enrapturing villas; the world’s first and only underwater spa; sumptuous dining options including the Maldives’ first underground wine cellar; and a programme of curated guest experiences.