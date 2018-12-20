Hills Balfour expands Croatia public relations role

The Croatian National Tourist Board has appointed public relations consultancy Hills Balfour to manage its PR, social media and online communication strategies across Europe.

Hills Balfour’s pan-European remit will include representation of Croatia’s PR interests and social media services across UK, Germany, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Austria, Slovakia, Czech Republic and Hungary.

The company will be responsible for promoting Croatia’s cultural attractions, pristine nature and remarkable network of islands, while increasing awareness of the destination’s off-peak seasonal offerings and enhancing the reputation of the tourism board.

As part of this effort, Hills Balfour will work collaboratively with its sister agencies across Europe to ensure that all in-market representation and activity supports Croatia’s overall strategies while highlighting the country as an enticing and desirable destination for a variety of travellers.

The firm was the incumbent agency for Croatia’s social media and online communications across Europe since April last year, successfully re-winning the bid this year in a

competitive pitch process, with a newly expanded remit to also now cover public relations across Europe.

Amanda Hills, president of Hills Balfour Europe and Middle East, explained: “Croatia offers some of the world’s most diverse travel experiences, and I am extremely proud that Hills Balfour has been chosen to promote this beautiful destination across the European market.

“Our strategies not only draw from our extensive travel industry experience, but also utilise the team’s passion, expertise and knowledge.

“We are delighted to be representing Croatia’s PR and social media interests across Europe and are very much looking forward to working with our sister agencies to strengthen the brand as a first-rate tourist destination.”