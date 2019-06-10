British Airways launches new Split, Croatia, service from London City

British Airways is set to raise anchor and take off for the Croatian city of Split – in time for the annual yacht week adventure.

It’s the first time flights to Croatia have operated from London City Airport and British Airways will fly three flights a week through the peak summer months to September.

The launch of the new service on Friday coincides with the start of the famous yacht week.

Croatia is one of only six locations worldwide that offers the floating festival, and it is also the longest, stretching out over 13 weeks.

The chartered yachts set sail throughout the summer from a marina near Split and head out for a week-long party cruise along the Dalmatian coast.

Up to 50 boats can take part in each flotilla.

To get in the nautical mood British Airways cabin crew Viola Cupellaro, left, and Deborah Marques paid a visit to the Sunborn Yacht Hotel moored in Royal Victoria Dock, under the flightpath for London City Airport, to pose for a pre-departure photo.

British Airways also operates flights to Split from Heathrow Airport and has increased frequency there from five to seven flights a week this year.

Luke Hayhoe, British Airways general manager commercial and customer at London City Airport, said: “Croatia is a new destination for us and one which our customers have told us they want from London City.

“It is one of the fastest growing holiday destinations and we are delighted to offer new direct flights for the summer.”