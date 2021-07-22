Croatia to require Covid-19 test for fully vaccinated Brits

Croatia has reintroduced a number of measures to slow the spread of Covid-19 as cases rise in a trio of source markets.

Arrivals from the United Kingdom, Cyprus and the Russian Federation will now need to show a negative SARS-CoV-2 test performed in their home country on arrival.

That is regardless of the vaccination status or recovery from Covid-19 disease of the passenger.

Officials in Croatia said the move was due to the worsening of epidemiological situation in the destinations.

Travellers can opt for either an antigen test, not more than 48 hours before arrival, or a PCR test taken not more than 72 hours before arrival.

An antigen test needs to be from one of the list of EU mutually recognised tests.

This decision comes into effect on Monday.

Travellers from the UK are required to also fill out a form form and have proof of a paid accommodation booking.

Children under the age of 12 are exempt from having to test if they are travelling with a parent/guardian who has proof of a negative test.