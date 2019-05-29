InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort to open in September

InterContinental Hotels Group has revealed InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort will open on September 1st.

Reservations are now open, with guests invited to share the allure of international travel to the Indian Ocean destination.

The property’s 81 luxuriously appointed beach, lagoon and overwater villas and residences offer a new level of InterContinental experience, with contemporary Maldivian design, unobstructed views of breath-taking ocean panoramas and each equipped with their own private terrace and pool.

As the first and only All-Club InterContinental experience, guests will immerse in thoughtfully elevated personalised service and exclusive benefits throughout the island, including complimentary gourmet experiences to surprise and delight throughout the day.

The resort also features six tantalising gastronomic concepts including the Retreat, an adults-only enclave with a private bar and its own infinity pool at the water’s edge; a signature Avi Spa with six overwater treatment villas; and a Planet Trekkers Kids Club for young explorers; all surrounded by the awe-inspiring natural beauty of the atolls.

InterContinental Maldives is located on Maamunagau island, at the southern tip of Raa Atoll.

A 35-minute scenic seaplane transfer from Male International Airport, InterContinental Maldives enjoys an enviable location enclaved within Maldives’ largest natural lagoon, with emerald blue waters all around, unfettered sunset views and pristine white sands.

The island is located near Maldives’ only UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve and home to Hanifaru Bay, one of the very few places in the world where visitors can snorkel among feeding congregations of whale sharks and large groups of enigmatic and graceful reef manta rays.

As part of InterContinental Maldives’ conservation initiatives, the resort has partnered with Manta Trust in support of the Maldivian Manta Ray Project, to nurture a safe habitat for the manta rays within the resort’s lagoon as well as providing guests with an invaluable information and opportunity to swim alongside these graceful creatures and snorkel in underwater coral gardens.