Marples appointed to Luxtripper leadership role

Luxtripper has announced the appointment of Alex Marples as its chief commercial officer.

In this newly-created role, he will lead the expansion the commercial teams, setting the stage for the next stage of growth.

With a wealth of diverse leadership experience spanning over 15 years, Marples brings a strong track record in driving commercial growth in fast-moving organisations.

These include time as chief operating officer of at Crowdfunder UK, director of service operations at the Department of Health & Social Care and operations director at Domestic & General.

Luxtripper specialises in tailormade luxury travel for the modern consumer, with a portfolio of experiential, once-in-a-lifetime escapes to all corners of the globe.

Founded by chief executive, Nena Chaletzos, in 2015 to tackle the complexity of planning a luxury holiday, the business built its own innovative technology to make the process of trip building quick and simple, matching busy customers to destinations in seconds and creating multi-component itineraries in a fraction of the time.

Marples said: “I am delighted to be embarking on this fantastic new role. Nena and the board have taken the business to incredible heights over the last eight years, and I have been incredibly impressed by their vision, values and ambition for the future.

“The potential of Luxtripper as it continues to leverage technology to make complex luxury travel planning simple is really exciting, and I’m looking forward to playing my part in developing and transforming the commercial function as we enter this next stage of growth.”