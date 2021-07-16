Hertz Italia rolls out premium range ahead of summer season

Hertz Italia has renewed its premium and Selezione fleet, which offers customers the opportunity to enjoy luxury rentals when visiting the country this summer.

The Selezione Italia range offers a variety of premium Italian cars to choose from, including the Maserati Ghibli, the Maserati Levante SUV and the Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce Grand Tour.

There is also a unique car customised exclusively for Hertz by Lapo Elkann’s Garage Italia, featuring a lapis lazuli livery and Italian Renaissance-inspired frescoes.

Also included in the range is the 595 Abarth and the 500 Cabrio, both of which are perfect for exploring compact cities across Italy.

Hertz customers who book a car in the Premium and Selezione range will benefit from a ‘make and model’ guarantee – meaning that the car booked is the one they drive away with.

Massimiliano Archiapatti, Hertz Italy general manager, commented: “I’m proud of the great work we have accomplished, despite the difficulties of the pandemic.

“I also thank the car partners that have supported us to reach this important milestone, offering Hertz customers who want to spend their holidays in our cars the choice between a range of premium cars and a renewed fleet of Selezione Italia.

“We have waited confidently for this moment and are ready to welcome customers in all our locations.”

Hertz recently emerged from bankruptcy protection in the United States, having been hard hit by the downturn in travel during the Covid-19 pandemic.