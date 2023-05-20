Air Canada Cargo Celebrates Start of Freighter Service to San José, Costa Rica

Air Canada Cargo yesterday operated its first freighter flight into San José, Costa Rica, with its Boeing 767. The flights will operate twice per week.

“The start of our freighter operations into Costa Rica builds upon Air Canada’s passenger service to the country and bolsters the cargo presence to offer consistent year-round capacity for our key customers in the region. We are pleased to be able to continue expanding our freighter network as more Boeing 767s come online for us,” said Jon Turner, Vice President, Cargo at Air Canada.

“AERIS, manager of the Juan Santamaría International Airport, seeks to guarantee being the pura vida experience gateway for all our stakeholders, including the airlines. Such is the case with Air Canada and Air Canada Cargo, whom we thank for their confidence to expand their operations in the main air terminal of the country, and also congratulate on establishing their first freighter flight into San José, Costa Rica,” said Ricardo Hernández, CEO at AERIS.

Air Canada Cargo’s flights to San José are the latest addition to its worldwide freighter network, following recently launched freighter services to Basel, Liege, Dallas, Atlanta and Bogota.

About Air Canada Cargo

Air Canada Cargo is an award-winning provider of air cargo services. It is Canada’s largest air cargo provider as measured by cargo capacity, with a presence in over 50 countries and self-handled hubs in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, Chicago, London, and Frankfurt. As the dedicated air freight division of Air Canada, Air Canada Cargo offers reliable air freight lift and connectivity across six continents using Air Canada’s domestic and international passenger and freighter flights, and trucking services. For more information, please visit: aircanadacargo.com